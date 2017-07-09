A man crashed his car into a light pole along a Twin Cities interstate, got out of his vehicle and was fatally run over early Sunday, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 12:25 a.m. on Interstate 35W near County Road E2 in Arden Hills, according to the State Patrol.

The identity of the man, a 30-year-old from Bloomington, has yet to be released.

According to the patrol:

The man was driving south in I-35W, veered into the west ditch and crashed into the light pole. He left the wreckage, walked into traffic and was hit by another southbound car.

The driver of the second car, Samantha J. Larson, 21, of Blaine, escaped injury. Suffering noncritical injuries and taken to United Hospital in St. Paul were her two passengers, Malik O. Atkinson, 22, of Bloomington, and Kennedy L. Starcher, 19, of Coon Rapids. All were wearing seat belts.