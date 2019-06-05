A Minneapolis man was charged Wednesday with a felony after police say his careless disposal of embers from a hookah accidentally started the fire that destroyed the Bde Maka Ska/Lake Calhoun pavilion last month.

Nouh O. Elmi, 23, dumped hot coals from the hookah behind garbage cans on the building's southwest corner, causing the blaze that fully engulfed the building on May 16, according to charges of negligent fire damaging property valued at more than $2,500.

The fire, which was reported shortly before 4 a.m., broke through the roof of the pavilion, where the Lola on the Lake restaurant concession operated. The building was deemed "unsalvageable" by a structural engineer and has since been razed.

Two weeks ago, police released images from city-owned surveillance cameras that showed a man and woman sitting and standing by the pavilion minutes before the fire.

A hookah is a tobacco pipe with a long, flexible tube that a user draws on to take in smoke through water held in a bowl.

Elmi was charged by summons and remains free ahead of a July 10 court appearance. A message was left with his cellphone seeking his response to the allegations.

Prosecutors say Nouh O. Elmi, 23, is seen at left in this surveillance photo dumping hot coals outside the Bde Maka Ska/Lake Calhoun restaurant pavilion on May 16.

Court records for Elmi show no convictions in Minnesota any more serious than traffic violations.

According to the complaint:

Video surveillance from Lola and a nearby business show Elmi and a woman sitting at the table closest to the building, where he takes the hookah from a bag shortly before 3 a.m. and attempts to light it.

Stormy and windy weather, however, blew sparks from the top of the hookah and they grew into glowing embers. About 20 minutes later, Elmi dumped the embers behind three trash cans along the southwest corner of the restaurant, a spot that was dry but exposed to the wind.

"Several other options for disposing coals are available," the charging document noted.

Elmi and the woman walked away as the video surveillance picked up the first signs of fire. A few minutes later, Elmi returned looking for something before leaving for good.

Flames grew at the base of a column, spread to the inside of the building and into the roof. It took less than 30 minutes from the time Elmi dumped the embers until the building was consumed by fire. The complaint put the monetary damages attributed to the blaze at $200,000.

After news coverage of the fire, the woman revealed to authorities that she was the person with Elmi and identified him as being responsible, according to the complaint.

On May 21, the day police released the still frames from the surveillance camera, readers on Facebook questioned whether the pair was holding a hookah and started the fire accidentally. The Star Tribune repeatedly asked police spokeswoman Sgt. Darcy Horn whether they were smoking a hookah, but she refused to comment.

"I'm not going to speak anymore as to what may be in those images," she said at the time.

When the decision to level the building was made within days of the fire, Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Superintendent Al Bangoura said, "We are devastated by the loss of such an iconic feature along the lake. As difficult a decision as it is, removing the structure is the right thing to do and will allow us to rise out of this and begin moving forward."

In late 2017, the Park Board approved a five-year contract with Lola to replace Tin Fish, which had operated in that spot for 14 years.

Louis King, owner of Lola on the Lake, had been preparing for what he hoped to be a successful season operating his restaurant out of the pavilion.

Before the fire, King was rolling out many changes for Lola's second season after a rough first year that generated negative online reviews and less than half its targeted revenue.

Staff writer Andy Mannix contributed to this report.