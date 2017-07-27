The Mall of America on Thursday shut down a popular ride similar to one that flew apart at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring seven.

The Shredder’s Mutant Masher was taken out of service as a precautionary move, MOA representatives said in a statement. Crews will perform additional inspections on the ride, which will be idle until the mall gets approval from the manufacturer, Chance Rides Inc.

“They have advised all customers to take all versions of this ride out of service while additional inspections can be completed,” according to the mall’s statement.

Shedder’s Mutant Masher has design features similar to those on the Fire Ball, a 40-foot structure that broke up during the Ohio State Fair’s opening day. Video from the scene showed the ride crashing into something while in operation, breaking apart and hurtling riders into the air and ground.

An 18-year-old man died after he was thrown off the ride. Others remained in critical condition as of Wednesday night.

Shredder’s Mutant Masher is one of many rides in the Nickelodeon Universe amusement park at MOA. Like Fire Ball, it spins riders while swinging back and forth like a pendulum.

Mall representatives said Shredder’s Mutant Masher is different from a portable model like Fire Ball, and the two rides also have different manufacturers.

“Out of due diligence, Mall of America will keep our ride out of service until we have been given appropriate clearance by Chance Rides, Inc.,” according to the statement.