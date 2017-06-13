Roll out the home-brewed barrel.

Minneapolis will be the epicenter of do-it-yourself beer making and drinking as Homebrew Con 2017 hits town this week.

The 39th annual convention of the American Homebrewers Association will be held Thursday through Saturday at the Minneapolis Convention Center, and it won’t be a pint-size event. An estimated 2,300 amateur beer makers are expected, making it the largest gathering of home brewers in the country and possibly the world, according to Steve Parr, assistant director of the American Homebrewers Association.

That’s up from 1,300 attendees in 2010, the last time Homebrew Con was in Minneapolis.

The event will feature 55 seminars on topics such as “Using Trees in Unusual Ways to Create Unique Flavor Profiles,” “Mastering Mead” and “Going Pro: Why You Should (or Shouldn’t) Turn Your Hobby Into a Business.”

There will be book signings; hops, malt and yeast vendors, and the final judging of an 8,700-entry national home-brewing contest. Omar Ansari, a Minnesota home brewer who turned his hobby into Surly Brewing Co., will be keynote speaker.

iStock beer

There also will be some beer drinking, of course. The event will feature beer poured by professional craft brewers as well as home-brews served by amateur clubs.

“There will be a lot of beer — do not try to drink it all at once. Seriously, pace yourself,” advises the convention’s guide to first-time attendees.

Registration fees are $275 for the full conference, or $225 if you want to skip the educational sessions and just hit the social events. You must be 21 or older and a member of the American Homebrewers Association or Brewers Association to attend. For more information, see homebrewcon.org. □