A major fire tore through downtown Alexandria, Minn., Tuesday morning and destroyed historic buildings and forced the evacuation of about two dozen residents who lived above stores.

“The fire is gaining speed, and it’s not stopping,” said Amy Lesnar, owner of the Creative Touch Boutique. “There are many trucks, many firefighters.”

The fire was reported at about 4:30 a.m. Emergency crews responded and evacuated the residents who lived on the second floors of the buildings. No deaths or injuries have been reported, according to city spokeswoman Sarah Stadtherr.

“All these buildings have tenants above. They are all out and safe, but everything they have is completely destroyed,” Lesnar said. “They were literally woken up and evacuated.” The American Red Cross was on the scene to assist the displaced residents.

Firefighters demolished four buildings in an effort to stop the spread of the blaze. RM Tattoo, Raapers Eatery & Ale, Charlie’s Bazaar and Little Darlings Children’s Boutique, all in the 500 block of Broadway, fell victim to bulldozers.

“These buildings are so old,” Lesnar said. “It’s rich history in downtown. They’ve been theaters, they’ve been everything.”

Among those assisting Alexandria with the blaze were firefighters and first responders from Garfield, Long Prairie, Carlos and Forada.