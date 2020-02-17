A major fire was burning in downtown St. Cloud on Monday morning.
Crews were called to the Press and Parlor Bar at 502 W. St. Germain Street about 2:40 a.m., said St. Cloud Fire Department Chief Dean Wrobbel.
“We are using a defensive attack,” meaning all firefighters have been pulled out of the building and are fighting the blaze from the outside, Wrobbel said. “It is a major fire.”
The fire has not spread to adjacent buildings, he said.
Wrobbel said is not clear how the fire started.
No injuries have been reported.
