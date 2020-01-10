The Vikings put cornerback Mackensie Alexander, who had arthroscopic knee this week, on injured reserve Friday, a day before their playoff game against San Francisco.

Cornerback Nate Meadors, a rookie from UCLA, was activated off the practice squad to take his spot.

Safety Jayron Kearse (toe/knee) was downgraded to out for the game.

