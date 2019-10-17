Macbeth

Ends Nov. 17: William Shakespeare's masterful tale of murder, betrayal and greed has been reinterpreted in hundreds of ways over the past four centuries. Wayward Theatre's production lets Lord and Lady Macbeth scope out St. Paul's most historic home in between bad decisions. Two groups of theatergoers, with staggered start times, will make their way around four stories of the James J. Hill House, as the bodies pile up and the Macbeths' fortunes take a dramatic-in-more-ways-than-one turn. (7/7:30 p.m., James J. Hill House, 240 Summit Av., St. Paul, Fri.-Sun., $35, waywardtheatre.org/macbeth)

Chris Hewitt