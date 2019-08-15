7 p.m. vs. Washington • Target Center • no TV, 106.1-FM

Preview: The Lynx get the league-leading Mystics for the third time in seven games and are hoping this one goes differently than the first two. Kristi Toliver’s 32 points led the Mystics past the Lynx at Target Center 79-71 on July 24. Even without Toliver — who is injured — the Mystics beat up on the Lynx 101-78 in Washington on Sunday. Washington has won nine of its past 10 games, with the wins coming by 18 points per game. The Lynx, in the middle of a difficult stretch — after this game they will go on the road to Seattle and Los Angeles — have won three of their past four games.

Players to watch: Lynx G Odyssey Sims has scored in double figures in four straight, averaging 15.5 points in those games. F Napheesa Collier has scored in double figures in six straight, averaging 14.3 points in those games. Washington G/F Elena Delle Donne is second in the league in scoring (18.9). She had 23 points vs. the Lynx on Sunday.

Numbers: The Mystics are the league’s most efficient offensive team, leading the league in scoring (87.9) and shooting percentage (46.9) and tie for first in assists (21.4) per game.

Injuries: Washington G Toliver (knee) and G Kiara Leslie (knee) are out.

