The first 32 minutes of Wednesday’s game between the Lynx and the Seattle Storm was completely one-sided. The Lynx couldn’t score, couldn’t defend and couldn’t figure out a way to stick with the quicker Storm.

In that time the Storm had grown a lead as high 21 points and were still up 16 with 8:05 left in the game after Sami Whitcomb hit her fifth three pointer of the evening to put Seattle up 76-60.

Over the next 4-plus minutes, in a blistering 19-2 run the Lynx made it a game, puling within 8079 on Danielle Robinson’s baseline jumper with 3:33 left. The Lynx got a stop, and Robinson had a wide-open shot in the lane…

…but missed.

That was the end of the run and the end of Minnesota’s chances in a 90-79 loss to Seattle. So it turns out all the fourth-quarter fireworks did was make the final score closer.

After Minnesota pulled within one and missed a chance to take its first lead of the game Seattle calmly responded with the game’s final 10 points.

– for all but about 5 minutes of the action – was clearly the better team.

Seattle (11-8), which passed the Lynx with their third straight victory, got a career-high 31 points from Natasha Howard. Whitcomb scored 15, hitting five of the Storm’s 12 three-pointers. Both Jordin Canada and Alysha Clark had 12.

Minnesota was led by center Lexi Brown, who scored 10 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter and hit four of Minnesota’s seven three-pointers. Sylvia Fowles had 16, Danielle Robinson had 14. Starters Napheesa Collier and Odyssey Sims combined to go 5-for-23.

Seattle’s 26 points in the first quarter, 50 points at the half and 12 three-pointers made were all highs by a Minnesota opponent this season.

The Lynx got off to a poor start, struggling to make shots and to stop the Storm from doing the same. With the Lynx missing eight of their first 12 shots Minnesota fell behind 19-8 on two free throws by Howard with 3:10 left in the quarter.

– the Storm’s fourth in the quarter – to put the Storm up by 10.

Considering the Lynx continued to struggle on defense and turned it over six times in the second quarter, it’s rather fortunate they were down just 10 (50-40) at the half.

Minnesota was down 40-25 with 4 minutes left in the half and things looked to be getting out of control. But Fowles scored. But Fowles converted a three-point play and Talbot had a three-pointer as the Lynx finished the half 15-10 to pull back within 10.

Still, defense was a problem. Seattle’s 26 first-quarter points and 50 points at the half were the most by a Lynx opponent this season.

That continued in the third quarter, which Seattle started on a 10-2 run, pushing their lead to 60-42 on Howard’s three-point play with less than 6 minutes left in the quarter.