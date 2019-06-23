Just for the record, the Lynx are going to have to keep working on this whole finish-the-game-strong thing. Any of the 8,600 at Target Center on Saturday night who watched the Lynx go scoreless for nearly 4 minutes in the fourth quarter while a 13-point lead dwindled to five can attest to that.

But, for the first time in a while, the Lynx won.

Their 92-83 victory over the New York Liberty was very much needed. It ended a four-game losing streak for the Lynx (5-5), avoiding the franchise’s first five-game losing streak since 2010. And if there are still kinks to work out, they Lynx did enough to hold on Saturday.

Odyssey Sims scored 20 points with four assists. Center Sylvia Fowles battled all night long, scoring 19 points with 10 rebounds. Rookie Napheesa Collier scored 19 points with nine rebounds, scoring 15 of those points in the second half. Karima Christmas-Kelly had a breakout game, scoring a season-high 12 points in 15 minutes of playing time.

– who had scored 26 points in a Liberty victory over the Lynx in New York June 12. Tina Charles had 22.

In a game that was back-and-forth all night, the Lynx saw their lead cut to 79-73. But Damiris Dantas scored, was fouled and made the free throw with 3:09 left. Down eight with 1:35 left and the ball out of a time out, Fowles blocked Tanisha Wright’s shot. At the other end Collier hit two free throws with 1:07 left to put the Lynx up 10.

Nurse picked up right where she left off from the first game, scoring 10 points in the first quarter as the Liberty took a 25-24 lead.

It was a back-and-forth quarter, with the Lynx starting out with three turnovers before they made a field goal while falling behind by six. Sims had five points and Collier four as the Lynx responded with a 13-6 run to take their first lead, 17-16, on Collier’s put-back mid-quarter.

The Lynx built a 22-19 lead late in the quarter on two Lexie Brown free throws. But Nurse, who was hot all quarter, responded with a couple threes as the Liberty ended the quarter strong. Both Fowles and Karima Christmas-Kelly had six points in the quarter for the Lynx, with Collier and Sims each scoring four.

Twce in the second quarter the Lynx appeared to be taking control while taking a lead. Each time they allowed the Liberty to reel them back in.

Brown’s three-point play put the Lynx up 29-25. New York promptly came back and tied it.

– who scored 10 points in the quarter -- missed both free throws. Still, the Lynx put together a 7-0 run to lead 36-29, a lead that still stood at 40-35 with 2:48 left in the half. But the Liberty finished the half on an 8-2 run – with Charles scoring four – to take a 43-42 lead into halftime.

With Fowles and Collier leading the way, the Lynx controlled the third quarter.

– Collier had five of them – that put the Lynx up 14, a lead that was still at 13 at quarter’s end.