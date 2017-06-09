– The high-scoring Washington Mystics had won five games in a row and were coming off a 100-point game.

But the Eastern Conference leaders were no match for the Minnesota Lynx, especially without Ellena Delle Donne who didn’t play because of an injury.

Sylvia Fowles scored 21 points and four other Lynx also were in double figures in their 98-73 rout of the Mystics. Minnesota is now 8-0, Washington 6-3.

The Lynx shot 53.3 percent from the field and moved the ball well. They had 30 assists on 40 baskets and committed only eight turnovers — one in the first half.

Rebbekah Brunson and Maya Moore each had 17 points for the Lynx, while Seimone Augustus added 14 and Renee Montgomery, off the bench, had 13.

Lindsay Whalen, the one starter not in double figures, had only two points but had a game-high six assists as did Moore and she set an WNBA career record. Whalen played in her 295th WNBA victory, or one more than Swin Cash with whom she had been tied for the record.