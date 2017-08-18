Gallery: Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) looks to shoot against Indiana Fever's Jeanette Pohlen-Mavunga (32) during the first half on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, at Xcel Energy Center.

Gallery: Minnesota Lynx guard Alexis Jones (12) looks to shoot against Indiana Fever's Briann January (20) during the first half on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, at Xcel Energy Center.

Before Friday’s game against Indiana, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve reflected on her team’s offensive woes in its past two games. “The 64 and 61 (points) are sticking in my craw,’’ she said of the Lynx’s season-low point totals in losses to Los Angeles and Seattle. “We’ve worked long and hard on that. They know what needs to happen.’’

She couldn’t have predicted just how well the Lynx learned their lesson. They demolished the Fever 111-52 at Xcel Energy Center, scoring a season-high 68 points in the first half alone to put an emphatic end to a two-game losing streak. Even without injured starters Lindsay Whalen and Rebekkah Brunson, the Lynx offense shook off its doldrums with one of its crispest and most efficient performances of the season.

The Lynx led 22-7 before Jazmon Gwathmey made two free throws with four minutes, 55 seconds left in the first quarter. Indiana would not score another point for 11 minutes, 10 seconds, while the Lynx poured in 37 unanswered to build a 59-9 lead.

They got them in myriad ways. Reeve wanted point guard Renee Montgomery to get more scoring chances, and she finished with 20 points on seven-of-nine shooting. Sylvia Fowles, bottled up and held to six points in an Aug. 6 loss at Indiana, leapt over and spun through the Fever’s defense on her way to a game-high 25.

Reserve guard Jia Perkins added 15 points, one of six Lynx to hit double figures as the team set a season high for points.

“We needed it,’’ Perkins said. “We set the tone early.’’

Lynx guard Seimone Augustus takes the ball past Indiana Fever's Candice Dupree

The victory generated a collective sigh of relief for a crowd announced at 9,621 after a worrisome two weeks. Since Whalen had surgery for a broken hand on Aug. 4, the Lynx had gone 1-3 and entered Friday’s game off their first consecutive losses this season.

The roster was reduced to nine healthy players after Brunson sprained her left ankle in Wednesday’s 62-61 loss at Seattle. Reeve got a bit of good news Friday when she learned Brunson might not be sidelined for two weeks, as doctors originally estimated. While she will wait before deciding whether she needs to add another player to the roster, Reeve knew she would have to manage her veteran team’s minutes carefully while it is shorthanded, to avoid fatigue that leads to mistakes.

That turned out to not be an issue Friday. Indiana held a 5-4 lead 55 seconds into the game, then fell behind for good on the first of Montgomery’s trio of three-pointers. That started an 18-2 run that extended the Lynx lead to 22-7.

Briann January’s jumper with 6:44 left in the first quarter would be the last field goal Indiana would make in the quarter. They failed to hit a shot for 12:59, until Natalie Achonwa’s jumper with 3:45 left in the half. A 22-9 lead grew to 59-9 as the Fever missed 17 shots in a row; at one point in the second quarter, they had more turnovers (11) than points (9).

The Lynx moved the ball briskly, got everyone involved in the offense and scored from all over the floor. They made their first eight shots of the game and shot 75 percent in the first half. Fowles was a perfect six-for-six as the Lynx outscored Indiana 34-6 in the paint, and Perkins made all five of her attempts.

The blowout allowed Reeve to give plenty of playing time to little-used reserves such as forward Temi Fagbenle, who played sharply in a season-high 12 minutes, and point guard Alexis Jones, who scored eight points in 20 minutes.