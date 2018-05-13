Gallery: Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) pulled down an offensive rebound while being challenged by a host of Chicago players including guard Allie Quigley (14) and forward Jordan Hooper (35).

Gallery: Minnesota Lynx guard Carlie Wagner passed the ball around Chicago Sky forward Alex Montgomery (6) in the second quarter.

Gallery: Minnesota Lynx guard Danielle Robinson took a charge from Chicago Sky guard Linnae Harper (23) in the first quarter.

Gallery: Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) pulled down a rebound before scoring a layup despite defense by \c31

Gallery: Minnesota Lynx guard Seimone Augustus (33) scored a jumper over Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley (14) in the second quarter.

Gallery: Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore (23) pumped her fist after hitting a 3-pointer against the Chicago Sky in the second quarter.

Gallery: Minnesota Lynx guard Danielle Robinson, attempted a layup in the first quarter while being defended by Chicago Sky forward Cheyenne Parker (32).

Gallery: Minnesota Lynx guard Seimone Augustus (33) and guard Danielle Robinson (3) battled for a loose ball against Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper (2), bottom center, in the second quarter.

Gallery: Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) gestured to teammates after scoring a second quarter layup against the Chicago Sky.

Gallery: Minnesota Lynx guard Danielle Robinson (3) scored a layup past Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson (31) in the first quarter.

The Lynx finished their two-game preseason with a resounding 87-58 victory over a relatively shorthanded Chicago team at Target Center.

Coach Cheryl Reeve went into the game wanting to give her starters a little extra run and looking to see the backup group get more acclimated.

Just about everything went well. Including:

--Maya Moore. Just a day after getting to town, Moore scored 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting in 24 minutes. Having just finished a half-season in Russia, she was in top form.

--The starting five looked very good. Center Sylvia Fowles had 17 points and nine rebounds in 16 minutes. The starting five combined to shoot 20-for-34.

--The defense looks good, from top to bottom. The Lynx scored 23 points off Chicago’s 27 turnovers and held the Sky to 32.2-percent shooting.

Lynx guard Seimone Augustus scored a jumper over Chicago guard Allie Quigley

--Minnesota’s depth at guard should be a huge plus this season. Using several three-guard sets, the Lynx got 14 points from starters Seimone Augustus and Lindsay Whalen. Danielle Robinson (six points, five assists), Tanisha Wright (two, three), Alexis Jones (14, one) and Carlie Wagner (four points) also played well.

There are still things to work on; the Lynx committed 19 turnovers themselves. But Minnesota shot 55.7 percent.

The Lynx will take Sunday off, then begin preparing for next Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Etc.

Backup forward Lynetta Kizer hurt a hamstring in the first half and did not return.