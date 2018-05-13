The Lynx finished their two-game preseason with a resounding 87-58 victory over a relatively shorthanded Chicago team at Target Center.
Coach Cheryl Reeve went into the game wanting to give her starters a little extra run and looking to see the backup group get more acclimated.
Just about everything went well. Including:
--Maya Moore. Just a day after getting to town, Moore scored 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting in 24 minutes. Having just finished a half-season in Russia, she was in top form.
--The starting five looked very good. Center Sylvia Fowles had 17 points and nine rebounds in 16 minutes. The starting five combined to shoot 20-for-34.
--The defense looks good, from top to bottom. The Lynx scored 23 points off Chicago’s 27 turnovers and held the Sky to 32.2-percent shooting.
--Minnesota’s depth at guard should be a huge plus this season. Using several three-guard sets, the Lynx got 14 points from starters Seimone Augustus and Lindsay Whalen. Danielle Robinson (six points, five assists), Tanisha Wright (two, three), Alexis Jones (14, one) and Carlie Wagner (four points) also played well.
There are still things to work on; the Lynx committed 19 turnovers themselves. But Minnesota shot 55.7 percent.
The Lynx will take Sunday off, then begin preparing for next Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Sparks.
Etc.
Backup forward Lynetta Kizer hurt a hamstring in the first half and did not return.
