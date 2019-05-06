Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve’s 10th training camp started Sunday, kicking off a transitional 2019 season.

A question that hung in the air was whether 15-year WNBA veteran Rebekkah Brunson was going to return, after suffering a concussion late in the 2018 season. Brunson, 37, didn’t show up for the first day of training camp, and Reeve said she hasn’t heard from Brunson.

“To my knowledge nothing’s different,” Reeve said of Brunson, who still is listed on the roster. “I’ll probably hear from her just to see how she’s doing.”

The Lynx will look like a much-different team in 2019. Longtime point guard Lindsay Whalen retired last season, and though guard Maya Moore still is listed on the roster, Moore announced she was taking a year off from basketball to focus on ministry work and family.

Brunson, Whalen and Moore helped win four championships for Minnesota.

Reeve said she talked to Moore, a veteran of eight WNBA seasons, after this year’s WNBA draft when Reeve, who is also the general manager, drafted the University of Connecticut’s Napheesa Collier in the first round.

Lynx captains Sylvia Fowles, left, and Seimone Augustus were relaxed Sunday before a start of a training camp that will feature many roster changes.

Collier and Moore are from the same area near Jefferson City, MO.

“She updated me on what she was working on, with her ministry work and criminal justice reform,” Reeve said. “That’s sort of our plan. I don’t want to be overbearing, but I do want to hear from her.”

Minnesota will lean on its three captains — center Sylvia Fowles and guards Seimone Augustus and Danielle Robinson, three of the top five points-per-game leaders from last season, to lead a young team. The captains have 31 years of WNBA experience among them. Robinson suffered a left ankle injury last season and had surgery, but now she’s healthy and practiced at full speed in the first day of training camp.

Seven players on the Lynx’s camp roster are in their first year, with four acquired in this year’s draft. Minnesota traded Connecticut a second-round draft pick for guard Lexie Brown, who was a first-round choice in 2018.

“These girls are amazing. It feels good to have some people we can actually run with, these young legs fresh out of college,” said the 33-year-old Fowles. “They’re making the coaches’ job real hard about who they got to pick for the season.”

Collier, a forward, was the No. 6 pick in the draft and is expected to contribute this season after averaging a double-double at UConn. Guard Kenisha Bell was selected from the Gophers with the 30th pick, and she was present at the first day of camp.

Minnesota acquired Odyssey Sims from the Los Angeles Sparks in late April to bolster the team’s depth at guard. Sims averaged 8.2 points per game and was the No. 2 overall pick in 2014. She was known as Whalen’s rival for getting into arguments and physical altercations with her when they would play.

“Competitive. You could see just in the pickup over the last few days when she came in. It almost felt like Game 4 or 5 when Whalen took the hard foul,” Augustus said. “She raises the level of play at that point guard position.”

Minnesota will need to trim the roster of 20 down to 12 by the time the regular season starts May 25. The Lynx’s first preseason game will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Target Center against the Washington Mystics.