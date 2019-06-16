6 p.m. vs. Las Vegas • NBA TV, 106.1-FM

Preview: Having lost three straight and four of their past five, the Lynx will try to stop that streak against an Aces team coming off a 100-65 walloping of New York in Las Vegas on Friday night. The Lynx allowed Connecticut to score 44 of their 85 points in the paint Friday, the most by a Lynx opponent this season. And here come the Aces, tops in the league in scoring in the paint (39.3). The Aces, incorporating center Liz Cambage into the mix after trading for her just before the regular season started, have won two of their past three games.

Players to watch: Lynx G Odyssey Sims is coming off a 25-point, six-rebound, three-assist game Friday. F Damiris Dantas has struggled with her shot, going 5-for-27 the past three games. F Karima Christmas-Kelly was slowed by knee pain early in the season, then missed two games because of a death in the family. But she played a season-high 17 minutes Friday and should play more going forward. Four of five Aces starters average in double figures, led by F Kayla McBride (17.3 points per game, 53% shooting), Cambage (15.2) and A’ja Wilson (13.5)

KENT YOUNGBLOOD