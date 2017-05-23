Gallery: Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve left with players Maya Moore , Lindsay Whalen, Seimone Augustus, and Sylvia Fowles celebrated with their Olympic rings at Xcel Energy Center May 22, 2017 in St. Paul, MN.

Gallery: Maya Moore , Lindsay Whalen, Seimone Augustus, and Sylvia Fowles celebrated with their Olympic rings at Xcel Energy Center May 22, 2017 in St. Paul, MN.

Gallery: Minnesota Lynx forward Temi Fagbenle (14) covered her eyes during a moment of silence for the bomb victims in England.

Gallery: Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) pulled down a defensive rebound as teammate Jia Perkins (7), boxed Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones (35) out in the second half.

Before Tuesday night's game against Connecticut at Xcel Energy Center, four of the five Lynx starters and coach Cheryl Reeve were given Olympic rings from USA Basketball to honor their gold-medal performance last summer in Rio.

Then the Lynx went out and played a game that could, for the majority of the game, hardly be described as Olympic.

The good news is that a 26-8 run from midway through the third quarter into the early moments of the fourth was enough in an 80-78 Lynx victory, one that kept the Lynx a perfect 4-0 in front of an announced crowd of 8,033. That included a 12-0 run that put the Lynx ahead for good, and a 21-8 run to end the third that put the Lynx up eight entering the fourth.

Other than that, it was kind of ugly.

Center Sylvia Fowles scored 21 points with 13 rebounds. Seimone Augustus had 16 points, with seven of those in the key 12-0 run. Maya Moore had 12. The winless Sun, which scored a whopping 31 points off a season-high 22 Lynx turnovers and hit 10 of 20 three-pointers, were led by Jasmine Thomas (18) and Jonquel Jones (16).

The Lynx were down 46-41 in the third after Danielle Adams hit a three-pointer. But then Rebekkah Brunson was fouled and made two. Then Fowles was fouled. She made the first, missed the second. But she got her own rebound and fed Augustus for a three, and the Lynx were off.

Connecticut Sun forward Morgan Tuck (33) looked for the basket over Minnesota Lynx guard Seimone Augustus (33) and Maya Moore

Augustus hit again, then Brunson scored to end the run, which included two Sun turnovers and blocks by Brunson and Fowles, with the Lynx up seven with 2:21 left in the quarter.

Up eight entering the fourth, the Lynx scored the first five points of the fourth quarter and the lead was 13. The turnovers returned — seven more in the fourth quarter — but the Lynx did enough to win.

Morgan Tuck hit a three-pointer with 19.8 second left to pull the Sun within two. Fowles forced a jump ball with 2.2 seconds left. The Sun got the ball, but was unable to get a shot off.

Brunson finished with seven points and seven rebounds, pushing her past former Lynx center Taj McWilliams-Franklin into sole possession of fourth place in league history (3,017).

The Sun was the only team to beat the Lynx twice in the regular season last year. But this season, with injury issues, the team has gotten off to an 0-3 start. Sun guard Rachel Banham, the former Lakeville North and Gophers star, played in her first WNBA game in her home state.

Thanks to a bunch of missed shots and a slew of turnovers, the Lynx found themselves down 15-6 midway through the first quarter.

But missing five of their first six shots, and after Connecticut had turned six turnovers into seven points, the Lynx perked up.

Moore had a three-pointer and two assists in a 12-2 run to take an 18-17 lead on Fowles basket inside. But Jasmine Thomas hit the third of her there three-pointers in the quarter to put Connecticut up 20-18 entering the second.

It didn't get much better in the second, either. Indeed, considering the Lynx were outscored on three-pointers, in the paint, on the break and on second-chance points, it's rather amazing Minnesota was within 37-35 at the half.

By the time the halftime buzzer sounded the Sun had scored 13 points off 13 Lynx turnovers.

The win was the 21st consecutive for the Lynx in the month of May going back to 2012.