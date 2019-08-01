Lynx forward Napheesa Collier was named the WNBA’s rookie of the month for July, making her the first Lynx player since Maya Moore in 2011 to be so honored.

Collier, who has played both power forward and small forward for the Lynx this season, averaged 9.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in eight games in July. For the season, the 6-1 Collier is second among rookies in scoring (11.2) and rebounding (6.2) and is fourth overall in the league in steals (1.9) and fifth in minutes per game (32.5).

She is the only player to rank among the top five in all nine major statistical categories among rookies, and she was the only rookie to play in last weekend’s WNBA All-Star Game.

Moore won the award twice in 2011. The only other Lynx player to win it was Candice Wiggins, once, in 2008.