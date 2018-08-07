LYNX gameday
7:30 p.m. at Chicago • No TV, 106.1-FM
Lynx out to avoid season sweep
Preview: The Lynx (15-13) will try to even the season series with the Sky after a 86-66 loss to Atlanta at Target Center on Sunday. The loss was the third straight — and sixth in the past 10 games — for the Lynx . Chicago (10-18), which is four games out of the eighth playoff spot, lost at Atlanta 89-74 on Friday. The Sky defeated the Lynx 77-63 in Chicago on July 7, making nine of 17 three-point attempts to fuel the victory.
Players to watch: Lynx C Sylvia Fowles needs 29 rebounds to pass her own franchise single-season record of 354, set last season. Fowles had 17 points and 10 rebounds Sunday, her league-high 17th double-double of the season. All-Star Allie Quigley leads the Sky in scoring (15.9) and is fourth among starters in the WNBA in three-point field goal percentage (43.0). G Diamond DeShields is averaging 13.6 points, while G Courtney Vandersloot is averaging 12 points and a league-best 8.4 assists.
Numbers: In the past three games, the Lynx have shot 25 percent (9-for-36) from three-point range, while their three opponents — Los Angeles, Seattle and Atlanta— made 32 of 70 attempts (45.7 percent). … The 13 losses are the most for the Lynx since the 2010 season.
Injuries: Lynx F Rebekkah Brunson (nose) will not play. Sky G Jamierra Faulkner (ACL), injured in Chicago's loss at Dallas on July 3, will miss the rest of the season.
JOEL RIPPEL
