The Minnesota Lynx's journey through free agency got a little more challenging with the news that backup guard Renee Montgomery has signed with Atlanta for the upcoming WNBA season.

Montgomery's move to the Dream and the retirement of Jia Perkins means Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve will need to replace her entire backup backcourt for the upcoming season, when Minnesota will try to repeat as league champions.

"That is basically our reserve backcourt," Reeve said. "So there are openings there."

Montgomery, originally drafted by the Lynx out of Connecticut in 2009, was re-acquired in a trade during the 2015 season and was a big part of two Lynx championships.

Last Summer Montgomery, now 31, started 12 games in place of the injured Lindsay Whalen, helping guide the Lynx to the top seed in the playoffs. She averaged 8.0 points and 3.4 assists and shot 35.8 percent on three-pointers last season.

"Thank you to the Minnesota coaches, my teammates, the fans and the Minnesota staff/organization," Montgomery said in an Instagram post. "I learned so much while I was there, and will forever be grateful for the championships we won."

Reeve said Montgomery's big personality and veteran savvy will be missed. Reeve said Montgomery, a West Virginia native who owns a home in Atlanta, wanted to play in a city closer to her family.

But it does create an opening on the Lynx roster that needs filling.

Alexis Jones, the Lynx's first-round draft pick a year ago, showed promise as a rookie. Athletic and quick, she averaged 2.6 points and 0.8 assists in 7.3 minutes as a rookie, shooting nearly 38 percent on three-pointers. She showed poise in the playoffs, particularly in the finals against Los Angeles, when given some playing time.

"She can play both [guard] positions," Reeve said of Jones. "I'm excited for A.J. And she's excited. But I think she'll need help. Renee brought to the table a huge personality, a winners mentality. She knew what it took to win."

Add a guard to the list of tasks Reeve has on her plate before the upcoming draft and training camp for next season.

Reeve would like to solve that need before the draft, so there wouldn't be pressure to have to draft the guard position there.

And, with the retirement of Plenette Pierson, the Lynx need a backup big, too.

Temi Fagbenle is an option. As a rookie last summer, the 6-4 Fagbenle showed athletic ability and promise, but was raw. She has played well for her team in the EuroLeague and Reeve has high hopes for her. But the team also needs to add another veteran big.

The return to the league of Elizabeth Cambage makes that even more important. The 6-8 Cambage, who last played in the WNBA in 2013, is a game-changing player. Her announced return — she will play for Dallas this summer — has enhanced the market for the free agent centers and power forwards.

That market might make re-signing free agent forward Natasha Howard more of a challenge. The other Lynx free agent is veteran forward Rebekkah Brunson, who is expected to re-sign with the team.