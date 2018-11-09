James Wade, an assistant coach with the Minnesota Lynx the past two seasons, is headed to Chicago to become the Sky's head coach.

A league source confirmed to the Star Tribune a report from wnbainsider.com saying the Sky plan on hiring Wade, with the official press conference scheduled for Tuesday.

Wade, 43, was an assistant coach for the now-relocated San Antonio Stars from 2012-2016 before being hired by the Lynx. He was credited with helping Lynx center Sylvia Fowles earn regular season and WNBA finals MVP during the 2017 season, Minnesota's fourth title in seven years.

Wade will replace Amber Stocks in Chicago, who compiled a 25-43 over two seasons with the Sky, failing to qualify for the playoffs in either season.

The cupboard is not bare in Chicago. Wade will inherit a strong backcourt that includes Courtney Vandersloot and Diamond DeShields, who was named to the WNBA all-rookie team.

Wade, who has also served as an assistant coach in Europe for years -- including the Russian Euroleague team UMMC Ekaterinburg the past two seasons -- has strong ties overseas.

It is unclear how the Lynx will replace Wade. One option would be to elevate Walt Hopkins from his current role as the third assistant.