Country studs Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt have been officially added to the roster for concerts at Target Field this season, which has turned into the busiest summer ever for the Twins ballpark hosting live music.

Bryan and Hunt are confirmed for Saturday, July 21, with openers Jon Pardi and Morgan Wallen. No women are allowed on stage, apparently. Tickets go on sale next Friday, March 16, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Pre-sale options start Wednesday.

Promoter Live Nation and Target Field reps did not give Minnesota fans the courtesy of naming ticket prices for the concert at our publicly subsidized stadium.

The Bryan and Hunt co-bill joins a Target Field concert season that also features the Eagles and Jimmy Buffet on June 30, Journey, Def Leppard and Cheap Trick on July 27, and the Zac Brown Band with OneRepublic on Aug. 10. Wow, there’s no woman anywhere in the lineup, come to think of it.

Serving time as an "American Idol" judge this spring, Bryan will come to Target Field after headlining the inaugural concert at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2016, a show where assorted empty seats in the upper levels compounded the venue’s troubled acoustics.