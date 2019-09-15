Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan tweeted Sunday that she has married Tom Weber, a former public radio reporter.

“Tom and I were married Saturday afternoon, in front of our family and friends. We’re over the moon and can’t wait to walk this journey together.”

In late June, Flanagan, 39, announced that she and Weber had gotten engaged.

Gov. Tim Walz offered congratulations to the couple on Twitter minutes later, saying that and his wife, Gwen, had been happy to celebrate with the couple Saturday. Photos of the couple were taken by KARE 11 photojournalist Ben Garvin, who tweeted that he was honored to be the photographer.

In the outdoor photos, Flanagan wore a white V-neck dress and Weber wore a dark blue jacket and a bow tie with sunflowers on it.

The bride and groom were married under a tree, with blue streamers floating around them. A guest read the lyrics of “It’s you I like,” a song written by Mr. Rogers, the affable children’s program host.

Weber was removed as host of an MPR morning show in January 2018 after telling his bosses about his relationship with Flanagan, who was a state representative and Walz’s running mate at the time. Weber left the station six months later, ending a 10-year run.

Flanagan is divorced and has a daughter. Weber is also divorced.