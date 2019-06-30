Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced Sunday that she is engaged to former public radio reporter Tom Weber.

"I'm so excited to spend the rest of my life with this man," Flanagan posted on Twitter. "We're engaged and I'm over the moon."

The tweet includes a photo of the 39-year-old Flanagan and the 40-year-old Weber with beaming smiles.

Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) reported that its onetime employee proposed last Monday.

"It was a very traditional, pull-out-the-ring proposal, but without any cannons, balloons or airplane writing in the sky," MPR quoted Weber as saying. "She was surprised."

No word yet on when they will be wed.

Weber was removed as host of an MPR morning show in January 2018 after telling his bosses of his relationship with Flanagan, who was a state representative and DFL Gov. Tim Walz's running mate at the time. Weber left the station six months later, ending a 10-year run.

Flanagan is divorced and has a daughter. Weber is also divorced.