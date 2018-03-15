Whoever bought a lottery ticket near the top of the state is on top of the world now that it’s worth $22.8 million, before taxes.

A Lotto America ticket purchased in Roseau has the numbers that matched those drawn Wednesday, Minnesota lottery officials announced Thursday.

This is the first time the multistate Lotto America jackpot has been hit since the twice-a-week game began four months ago.

The Holiday at 503 3rd St. NW. sold the winning ticket, and that means a $10,000 bonus for the store that sits 10 miles south of the Canadian border.

Should the winner choose the immediate cash option rather than installments over 29 years, the payout would be $13.5 million, but that shrinks to $9.4 million after taxes are withheld. The winner has yet to make a claim with state lottery officials.

For those Lotto America players wanting to see how close they were to being a millionaire, here are the winning numbers: 8-21-38-50-51. The Star Ball was 4. Lotto America players choose or randomly pick five numbers from 1 to 52 and one Star Ball number from 1 to 10.

The game supplanted Hot Lotto last fall and, like its predecessor, has a jackpot that grows as each drawing fails to produce a winner. The jackpot now resets to $2 million for Saturday’s drawing.

Along with Minnesota, Lotto America is played in Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee and West Virginia.