Minnesota United's season is over after one home playoff game but it keeps adding individual awards.

United has not one, but two players considered the best at their position now that former Premier League player Vito Mannone on Thursday morning received this season's MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.

Acquired on loan for the season from Reading FC in England's second division, Mannone beat out finalists Bill Hamid from D.C. United and New York City FC's Sean Johnson. Mannone received 17.6 of the vote over Johnson's 13.3 percent and Hamid's 10.9 percent.

The award comes a week after teammate Ike Opara won Defender of the Year for the second time in three seasons. Both finished first in voting that included media members, club coaches and management and opponents.

"I'm pleased for them," United coach Adrian Heath said. "It couldn't happen to better professionals. Really good pros, good teammates, dedicated to their job, do what's asked by the coach. They've been two great signings for us. One of the reasons our goals-against column has gone down significantly is because of them, too."

Each player was honored for doing his part in transforming United's defense from one that averaged 70.5 goals allowed in two seasons before they arrived into one that allowed 43 in 2019.

It's no coincidence United morphed from loser to winner in their season together. It reached the U.S. Open Cup final in August and finished fourth in the Western Conference in October before it lost a first-round home playoff game against fifth-seeded L.A. Galaxy on Sunday.

Mannone's 129 regular-season saves were second in MLS to only Galaxy keeper David Bingham 141. Hhis 11 shutouts were third most in the league.

In Rookie of the Year voting, United midfielder Hassani Dotson finished third and left back Chase Gasper fifth. The winner was Andre Shinyashiki from Colorado. Heath finished fourth in Coach of the Year balloting behind runaway winner Bob Bradley from LAFC.

Late in the season, Mannone said it was important to him to be named the league's best at his position.

"I came here with a few dreams and objectives and that's one of them, to be the best out there every time I go out," he said. "It would mean a lot because of previous seasons and my work. It'd be nice, really nice."

The honor caps a season in which Mannone said he did just about everything he wanted to do, except for being part of a playoff run.'

"We reached almost every objective, personally and as a club," he said. "I wanted to make the playoffs. We did it. I wanted to go for a trophy and we almost did it (U.S. Open Cup). It was an excellent run. Personally, I'm very happy because I played every game and it was important for me to feature for this team and to give something back to the club."

His future is uncertain. United will have to reach a financial deal with Reading for his rights to bring him back for another season. It could deem rookie draft pick Dayne St. Clair both ready for the full-time job and cost efficient.

After the loss on Sunday, Mannone called himself "open" to returning next season, when he'll turn 32 on opening weekend.

But he said he wants to wait and relax before deciding his future. He said he needs to talk to his family, his agent, any other clubs that might be interested in him, and United management, too.

"I'm not going to be making decisions like this in a moment like this," he said. "There are many things that need to happen and I'm really not the only people that's deciding my future at the moment."