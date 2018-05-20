Minnesota United looked doomed to repeat itself.

While the Loons yet again fell behind early after having a call not go their way, they managed to come back and tie Sporting Kansas City 1-1 on Sunday at TCF Bank Stadium in front of an announced sellout of 23,117.

United improved to 4-7-1, and Kansas City remains on top of the Western conference at 7-2-3.

Striker Christian Ramirez looked to have put United ahead early in the sixth minute after a series of throw-ins led to playmaker Darwin Quintero's low cross. Ramirez tapped it in past Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia, but the referee called him offside.

Two minutes later, Kansas City scored. Forward Johnny Russell's corner kick found forward Khiry Shelton's head as he beat United center back Francisco Calvo on the individual battle.

The Loons, though, managed to come back in the 20th minute, thanks to playmaker Darwin Quintero. Quintero headed winger Miguel Ibarra's cross on frame, and Melia failed to hang on to it. So Quintero collected his own rebound for the equalizer.