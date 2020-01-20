Minnesota United has signed its first homegrown player and completed its coaching staff.

It signed from its academy 15-year-old goalkeeper Fred Emmings from St. Paul and officially added Orlando City assistant coach Sean McAuley to fill new technical director Mark Watson's former job.

Emmings is 6-5 and spent two weeks training with Luxembourg's Under-16 national team. He previously played with the St. Paul Blackhawks Soccer Club before he joins United's Under-15 academy.

McAuley is an Englishman who played professionally for 15 years. He coached in England for seven seasons, then spent six seasons with MLS's Portland Timbers and the previous two at Orlando City. He was part of the Timbers' 2015 MLS Cup championship team.