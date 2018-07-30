Darwin Quintero of Minnesota United was chosen to play in the Major League Soccer All-Star Game after two players bowed out of Wednesday’s game in Atlanta.

Defender and team captain Francisco Calvo of the Loons previously was chosen for the game.

The All-Star Game matches the MLS players against Italian side Juventus, which has won seven consecutive Serie A titles.

Quintero, a 30-year-old forward from Colombia, joined the Loons as a designated player on March 31 and has nine goals and eight assists in 17 games to lead the team in scoring. He and Tyler Adams of New York Red Bulls were named Monday to replace LA Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic and New York City FC forward David Villa.