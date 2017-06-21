Minnesota United executed a quick turnaround in two respects Wednesday.

First, because this was the second of three matches within one week. And second, because of the vastly improved performance.

After coming off three consecutive shutouts, the Loons made an about-face to beat the Portland Timbers 3-2 at TCF Bank Stadium in front of an announced 18,442. The three points were much needed for United (5-9-2), which sits at the bottom of Major League Soccer while Portland (7-7-3), entered the match at third in the Western Conference.

The match had a bit of everything: own goals, penalty kicks, red cards and more.

After Portland denied the Loons twice on set pieces, the third time ended up being the breakthrough. Midfielder Sam Cronin crossed the ball into the box in the seventh minute where Portland defender Amobi Okugo pushed it into his own net.

However, Portland equalized off midfielder Diego Valeri’s penalty kick in the 37th minute after United goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth collided with him in the box.

Coming out of halftime, United again struck first in the 47th minute, this time of forward Christian Ramirez for his team-high ninth score this season. But just three minutes later, United endured its own own goal off center-back Francisco Calvo to bring the score level again.

Rookie forward Abu Danladi ended up the hero in the 64th minute, giving his team the victory. Except then the referee sent him and Portland midfielder Sebastian Blanco for kicking at each other after a challenge, so both teams were down to 10 men with 20 minutes to play.

The Loons play again 7 p.m. Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium against the Vancouver Whitecaps, and Danladi will be suspended for the match..