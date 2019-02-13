Back home from Arizona on their way to Orlando for more training later this week, Minnesota United didn't allow a goal during the final two friendly games against Phoenix Rising and Houston Dynamo last week in Tucson.

Those two scoreless draws are a sign of progress for a team that allowed 71 goals — tied for second most in MLS — last season.

It didn't score a goal, either, but coach Adrian Heath isn't concerned after an offseason in which United rebuilt what Heath calls the defensive "spine" of his team while keeping creators and scorers Darwin Quintero, Angelo Rodriguez and Romario Ibarra up front.

"I think that will be a work in progress," Heath said. "We've mainly focused on working on getting a good shape behind the ball. Our goals-against column obviously has been a huge concern for everybody. We really haven't focused too much on what we're doing going forward yet. But I expect that to get better as we go."

JERRY ZGODA