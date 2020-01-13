Minnesota United selected Missouri State forward Matthew Bentley and Florida International midfielder/defender Andrew Booth in the MLS SuperDraft's fourth and final round conducted on Monday.

Born and raised in London, Bentley scored the only goal in his school's first NCAA Tournament victory during a 1-0 victory over Denver in November. Missouri State went 18-1-1 and lost only to Central Florida 2-1 in overtime in the tournament's second round.

He scored 15 goals in 20 games during his only season there after he played three seasons at West Virginia Wesleyan.

Booth, a fifth-year senior, started 16th of 18 games and was the leading scorer with five goals and five assists for a Florida International team that went 10-3-5.

Bentley was the 88th pick, Booth the 96th pick in a draft when several teams passed on their picks in Monday's third and fourth rounds. United took UC-Santa Barbara defender Noah Billingsley with the 18th overall pick in Thursday's first round.