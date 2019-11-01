Ozzie Alonso

Midfielder Age: 33

Captain and the engine room for 2019’s turnaround who proved himself no gamble for multiyear contract he signed last winter.

2020 outlook: Vows he’ll play a 12th MLS season at 34.

Michael Boxall

Defender Age: 31

Combined with fellow vet Ike Opara to form the foundation for the team’s defensive transformation.

2020 outlook: At 31, he is both foundation and future now with a new multiyear contract.

Thomas Chacon

Midfielder Age: 19

Investment in the future for a team that made itself relevant by building for now.

2020 outlook: Played as a sub in two games since August arrival. Work ethic since season’s end impressed management before he returned home to Uruguay.

Abu Danladi

Forward Age: 24

Coach Adrian Heath has faith in 2017’s No. 1 overall draft pick, but must stay healthy consistently and be consistent when he is.

2020 outlook: Talented no doubt, but how long will team wait on him?

Hassani Dotson

Midfielder Age: 22

A revelation with his versatility to start or sub and play in midfield and back line. A timely scorer and from distance, too.

2020 outlook: A second-round steal to build with, also is part of U.S. Under-23 men’s national team’s Olympic qualifying prep.

Ethan Finlay

Midfielder Age: 29

Came back from ACL surgery. Whether starter or sub, his seven-goal season was second only to Darwin Quintero.

2020 outlook: Future depends on team’s salary cap and other moves it makes.

Chase Gasper

Defender Age: 23

Prized left-footed left back proved himself a starter. On the U.S. men’s national team radar with a call-up to a pre-camp.

2020 outlook: A rookie building block who could really flourish if an injury doesn’t sideline him as it did early this season.

Jan Gregus

Midfielder Age: 28

Designated player teamed with Alonso in midfield and improved as season progressed.

2020 outlook: Grew comfortable with American life and game, free-kick specialist who covers ground is at core of United’s build.

Miguel Ibarra

Midfielder Age: 29

Longtime Loon played his way out of lineup on a better team in 2019.

2020 outlook: His time here could be done, depending on what other moves team makes.

Brent Kallman

Defender Age: 29

Settled into steady reserve center-back role after Opara arrived.

2020 outlook: He’ll start season suspended for final five games of MLS 10-game suspension for substance abuse.

Robin Lod

Midfielder Age: 26

Signed in July during his offseason, didn’t get a goal or assist in 11 games.

2020 outlook: Big part of the future at age 26 with $850,000 base salary. Heath vows there’s much more to see here.

Vito Mannone

Goalkeeper Age: 31

MLS Goalkeeper of the Year was what United needed: A keeper who could get a result with one timely save.

2020 outlook: Seeks multiyear contract. If he doesn’t finish career home in Italy, United willing to make him one of MLS’ top-paid goalkeepers.

Roman Metanire

Defender Age: 29

Biggest surprise of all offseason signings. Delivered an All-Star performance but wasn’t quite same threat after month away for international play midsummer.

2020 outlook: Another piece of United’s expanded core around which it’ll build.

Kevin Molino

Midfielder Age: 29

A Heath favorite, he returned from ACL surgery with predictable uneven season.

2020 outlook: United hoping he returns in 2020 more to player he was pre-injury.

Ike Opara

Defender Age: 30

Stayed healthy in 2019 and won his second MLS Defender of the Year award as player most credited for United’s defensive turnabout.

2020 outlook: Rock-solid play and veteran leadership who earned multiyear contract and got paid.

Darwin Quintero

Midfielder Age: 32

Wasn’t the dangerous scorer threat on better team as he was in 2018 arrival.

2020 outlook: Team has contract option, will free $2 million when/if it declines.

Angelo Rodriguez

Forward Age: 30

Scoring specialist played unevenly season’s second half, didn’t score a goal since June 29.

2020 outlook: He’s contracted for 2020, but United will look to upgrade at striker.

Dayne St. Clair

Goalkeeper Age: 22

Management loves potential of prototypical modern goalkeeper.

2020 outlook: The grooming continues, will be backup if Mannone returns.

Mason Toye

Forward Age: 21

Promising young scorer stepped forth in 2019 with six MLS goals.

2020 outlook: Possible striker of the future invited to two U.S. Under-23 team camps prepping for Olympic qualifying.

Already gone

United didn’t exercise contract options on: Rasmus Schuller, Collin Martin, Carter Manley, Wilfried Moimbe-Tahrat and Ally Hamis Ng’anzi. Loaned goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth and midfielder Romario Ibarra are not expected back, either.

Don’t forget

Wyatt Omsberg: Young defender being developed played 15 games in Madison.

Lawrence Olum: He’s 35, but was helpful insurance.