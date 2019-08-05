Don Banks, a longtime NFL writer whose career included covering the Vikings for both the Star Tribune and the Pioneer Press, died Sunday at age 56.

Banks died in his sleep early Sunday morning after attending Hall of Fame ceremonies in Canton, Ohio, according to his current employer, the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Banks was just hired by the Review-Journal as its national NFL writer; his first article was published in Sunday’s editions.

Hired from the St. Petersburg (Fla.) Times, Banks covered the Vikings for the Star Tribune from 1996 to 1999 before leaving for the Pioneer Press. He is perhaps best known nationally for his 17 years at Sports Illustrated and had spent three years with the Athletic before recently joining the Review-Journal.

“Our hearts are aching for Don, his family and his endless number of friends and colleagues across the country,” former Star Tribune publisher Keith Moyer wrote on Twitter.

Banks is survived by his wife, Alissa, and two sons, Matt, 28, and Micah, 21, from a previous marriage.

