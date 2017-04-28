A familiar face is returning to KARE 11’s morning news program: Longtime morning anchor Tim McNiff.

McNiff left TV news in 2014 for a marketing job with Media Minefield after 21 years at KARE. He is reteaming with Kim Insley on “Sunrise,” starting Tuesday. The two had been the longest running morning show team in the Twin Cities TV market.

“I want people to know that I’m coming back to give them value and I’m coming back to do the absolute best job that I can,” McNiff said in a statement.

John Remes, general manager for the NBC affiliate owned by Tegna, said McNiff, Insley and meteorologist Sven Sundgaard will give the show “new purpose and energy.”

“They are all trusted news professionals and fun people who will make ‘Sunrise’ a must-watch morning show,” Remes added.

Before anchoring “Sunrise,” McNiff worked in the Golden Valley station’s sports department for 10 years starting in 1993. “Sunrise” runs from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. Mondays through Fridays.