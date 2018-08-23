A Twin Cities man who posed as a U.S. Navy pilot and defense analyst has been sentenced to nearly a quarter-century in prison for stealing large sums of money from more than two dozen women whom he met on dating websites.

Derek M. Alldred, 47, was given 24 years, the maximum sentence allowed in federal court, in Sherman, Texas, Wednesday after pleading guilty in December to one count of mail fraud and two counts of aggravated identity fraud. He also was ordered to pay about $255,000 in restitution.

“This defendant left a trail of tears, emotional devastation, and financial ruin behind him,” U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown said in announcing the sentence. “It is clear that he will never change, and we expect his sentence to reflect that. We are glad we were able to get some level of justice for these women.”

In 2015, Alldred was sentenced to felony theft by swindle in Ramsey County District Court, given a 15-month sentence and ordered to pay more than more than $4,500 in restitution.

Other public records show various addresses for Alldred in Minnesota, up and down the California coast and in Hawaii. He maintained one address in Minneapolis from 1989 until 2003, and two others in Wayzata and two more in Minneapolis during the time span.

Alldred’s penchant for duping women was thwarted after a woman in the Dallas area became suspicious, learned the real identity of the man she knew as Richard Tailor and went to police.

Investigators discovered that Alldred had charged more than $12,000 on her credit card and had purchases delivered to him at her residence. Among them were luxury items including Ray Ban sunglasses, a Hugo Boss suit and an Invicta gold watch.

While he was piling up charges on the one woman’s credit card, he was in a relationship with another victim in Dallas and stealing from her as well.

He juggled the two relationships by telling one woman that he had to travel as a pilot and having the other woman pick him up at the airport.

By the time of his arrest in June 2017, authorities determined he had victimized at least 25 other women in California, Hawaii, Minnesota and Nevada.

Along with concocting Navy and defense expert credentials, Alldred also falsely claimed he was a professor at South Methodist University in Texas.