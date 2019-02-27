A man who left Minnesota in pursuit of sex with a 9-year-old girl in Alaska has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

Adam S. Pike, 44, was sentenced in federal court in Anchorage to more than 22 years in prison, as well as being placed under lifetime supervision upon his release after pleading guilty to intent to have sex with a minor and distribution of child pornography.

Before moving to Alaska, Pike was married and living in Rochester as recently as October 2017 and in Minneapolis for several years before that, according to public records. In that time, he officiated volleyball at the high school, junior college, college and club levels in Minnesota and other states.

Court records in Minnesota show no criminal history for Pike beyond a couple of parking violations.

Judge Sharon Gleason said Friday as she handed down Pike’s punishment that “a sentence of this nature is a long and lengthy sentence that can hopefully deter others.”

According federal court documents:

In early 2017, Pike reached out through a social media application to a man in Alaska who sent Pike sexually explicit images of a minor and raised the possibility of Pike traveling to Alaska in order to have sex with the minor.

The FBI soon arrested the Alaska man and assumed control of his social media account. Conversations between Pike and an undercover FBI agent about Pike visiting Alaska continued, and he sent to the agent two child porn videos and explicit images of himself that he wanted shown to the targeted minor.

Pike traveled from Minnesota to Alaska on April 3, 2017, contacted the undercover agent and directed him to bring the minor to a motel. The FBI arrested him there.

His second wife was granted a divorce in March 2018.

Pike’s sentence also includes $45,000 in restitution to the victims in this case for counseling needs for the victims.