That band with the brothers who hate each other are finally going back on tour next year and coming to St. Paul. No, not the Kinks, Oasis, Kings of Leon or the Jesus & Mary Chain.

The Black Crowes have confirmed their first outing in seven years starting June 17 and including an Aug. 13 date at Xcel Energy Center.

Tickets for the Thursday night gig went on sale right away Monday morning via Ticketmaster and the arena box office after the tour was announced. Prices start at $32 per seat for a four-ticket pack in the lower bowl and peak at $102 for center floor seats. Pretty reasonable arena rock, for one.

Singer Chris Robinson and his long-feuding guitarist brother Rich will mark the 30th anniversary of their debut Crowes album, “Shake Your Money Maker,” by playing the album in full at all shows. That’s the record that made the Atlanta rockers instant stars with their Stones-y remake of Otis Redding’s “Hard to Handle” and the other hit singles “Jealous Again” and “She Talks to Angels.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone ahead of the tour announcement, the siblings insisted the tour was about making amends and celebrating the band, and not just (ahem) a money maker.

“No one is here to be a dick,” Rich told the magazine. “We love this music. We’re musicians. We’re brothers. We love each other. We love this opportunity … Changing the context with Chris and I and all new people is a much healthier place for us.”

Most of the other dates on the tour are at outdoor venues, including the American Family Insurance (aka Marcus) Amphitheater in Milwaukee on Aug. 22 and Red Rocks near Denver on Aug. 30. They’re also headed inside to Omaha’s CHI Health Center on Aug. 28.