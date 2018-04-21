Investigators are seeking to extradite to Florida the Minnesota grandmother accused of killing her husband and a Florida woman in an effort to steal her identity, police said Saturday.

Police in the South Texas resort town in which Lois Ann Riess was captured late Thursday said she was arraigned early Saturday in municipal court and is being held without bond in the Cameron County jail to await a court hearing over her pending extradition to Florida.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that investigators from Minnesota and Florida traveled to Texas to process the stolen vehicle. Authorities from both states planned to interview Riess about the two homicides.

Saturday’s announcement signaled for the first time where Riess is likely to face charges first.

South Padre Island police also reported recovering two pistols late Friday from Riess’ motel room. Riess, 56, has been in custody since her late-Thursday arrest in South Padre Island, just north of Mexico. She had been on the run since allegedly killing her husband, David Riess, in their Blooming Prairie home last month. She is also accused of killing Pamela Hutchinson earlier this month before stealing her driver’s license, credit cards and car.

U.S. marshals arrested Riess at a South Padre Island restaurant at 8:25 p.m. Thursday following a tip from a restaurant worker.