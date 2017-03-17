The University of Minnesota continiues in its bid for a third straight women's hockey title at 6 p.m. when the Gophers play Clarkson.
The winner will play for the title at 2 p.m. Sunday against either Wisconsin or Boston College. That game will be shown live on the Big Ten Network.
Read a game preview here.
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Southern Cal hits late 3, upsets 6th-seeded SMU in NCAAs
Elijah Stewart hit a late 3-pointer for No. 11 seed Southern California as the Trojans upset sixth seeded SMU 66-65 Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Vikings
Jury hears from tattoo artist in ex-NFL star's murder trial
A California tattoo artist has detailed to jurors the violent artwork he inked on Aaron Hernandez that prosecutors say memorializes the former New England Patriots star's killing of two men.
Motorsports
Jani leads fast pack in qualifying for 12 Hours of Sebring
Cadillac dominated the season-opening IMSA SportsCar championship race. It didn't seem that would change at the Twelve Hours of Sebring, where the three new Cadillac DPi cars led the Prototype class by pacing the leaderboard in three of the four practice sessions.
Gophers
Enjoying the comforts of NCAAs at home was a goal for Miami
Miami's first team meeting of the season was highlighted in part by coach Katie Meier talking to the Hurricanes about hosting three tournaments this season.
Gophers
Louisville rolls past Jacksonville St in return to tourney
Mangok Mathiang scored 18 points and Deng Adel added 16 Friday to help second-seeded Louisville pull away from Jacksonville State 78-63 in the first round of the Midwest Regional.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.