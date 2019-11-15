More from Star Tribune
Ousted ambassador to testify in Trump impeachment probe
The House will hear from a singular witness Friday in the Trump impeachment hearings: Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was targeted by the president's allies in a "smear" campaign now central to the inquiry.
National
Partisan vote likely for Export-Import Bank measure
The Democratic-controlled House is on track to pass a measure renewing the charter of the Export-Import Bank, a U.S. agency that provides loans and other help to foreign buyers of U.S. exports.
National
The Latest: US diplomat arrives for impeachment hearing
The Latest on President Donald Trump and House impeachment hearings (all times local):
National
Trump contributes foreword to paperback of McConnell book
The paperback edition of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's "The Long Game" includes a foreword from a well-placed political ally: President Donald Trump.