Todd Bol, who built the first Little Free Library, brought them to cities across the globe and used them to knit neighborhoods together, died Thursday morning, a few weeks being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was 62.

Using wood from an old garage door, Bol fashioned the first library-on-a-stick in 2009 on his Hudson, Wis., deck. It was a tribute to his mom, June Bol, who was always welcoming kids to their Stillwater kitchen table for a sandwich or help with homework. At Bol’s garage sale, his neighbors cooed, and a movement was born.

Less than a decade later, more than 75,000 dollhouse-size libraries have popped up on the front lawns of houses in 88 countries.

Bol was diagnosed this month with pancreatic cancer and, after a single round of chemotherapy, peritoneal cancer. After he moved into hospice care, the Little Free Library nonprofit he founded and ran as executive director alerted their “stewards,” the tens of thousands of people who care for the little libraries.

In a recent, hours-long interview in his Hudson home, Bol reflected on the power of the libraries and how they spread. “I can give you thousands of examples of people doing things across the globe,” he said, “fixing their neighborhood one book, one child at a time.”

Bol loved the libraries themselves — how people get creative in designing them, how many make use of repurposed materials. The library he fashioned to honor his father, who died in 2011, includes wood from his childhood bed and his grandma’s quilting rack.

But Bol also saw the libraries as hubs, nudges, fulcrums. Books to get people reading — but also talking, listening, transforming. Little Free Library now works with law enforcement, turning police cruisers into bookmobiles. It launched Action Book Club last year, which encourages members to read books on timely topics, then do service projects together. The organization is also talking tutoring these days, because why not?

“Wouldn’t it be cool if every Little Free Library could connect you with tutoring?” Bol said, his eyes wide behind horn-rimmed glasses. “There are so many different ways of using Little Free Libraries as a spark within the community.”