The Twins called up righthander Kohl Stewart to replace righthander Sean Poppen on the pitching staff.
Stewart is 5-3 with a 4.56 ERA at Class AAA Rochester. He has a 7.98 ERA over his last three outings, but he is rested and the Twins need protection for the rest of their bullpen. That’s even after Poppen, in his major league debut on Wednesday, pitched four innings in relief.
This will be Stewart’s third stint with the Twins this season. He’s given up eight earned runs over 12 innings in two appearances with the club.
Poppen, in his major league debut, gave up three runs in Wednesday's loss to Boston at Target Field.
The Twins open a four-game series in Kansas City tonight. Here is the lineup:
