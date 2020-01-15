PITTSBURGH - The Wild trailed the Penguins most of the night en route to getting overwhelmed 7-3 Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena.

But the team was behind before the puck even dropped.

Seconds before the game started, the Wild was forced to play with only five defensemen after a lineup blunder removed Greg Pateryn from the bench.

Although he was supposed to play, Pateryn was listed as a scratch on the official playing roster and had to leave the game once the mix-up was pointed out to coach Bruce Boudreau by the officials.

Ryan Donato, who was scheduled to be a healthy scratch, was listed on the playing roster. He joined the team early in the first period but rarely played.

– who were boosted by the return of captain Sidney Crosby from core muscle surgery.

Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin (71) puts the puck behind Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk with Jared Spurgeon defending for a goal during the first period

Crosby finished with four points, including a goal, but he wasn’t the only one to torment the Wild.

So did Evgeni Malkin, who scored twice and added an assist.

He tallied Pittsburgh’s first on the power play 7 minutes, 57 seconds into the first on a backhander in front.

With 2:03 left in the period, Jared McCann finished off an odd-man rush set up by slick passing between John Marino and Dominik Simon.

The Penguins doubled their lead with two goals in 1:01 in the second.

Bryan Rust slung in a drop pass from Malkin at 14:04 and by 15:05, it was 4-0 Pittsburgh after Malkin’s centering feed deflected in behind goalie Devan Dubnyk.

Before the second ended, the Wild nixed Tristan Jarry’s shutout bid on a wrist shot from winger Zach Parise at 17:17 that snapped his 10-game goalless drought.

And winger Marcus Foligno continued his recent surge, burying his fifth goal in the last five games when he deked around Jarry just 2:15 into the third.

But Crosby helped reinstate a four-goal cushion.

First, his backhand went in off defenseman Matt Dumba’s stick at 7:41. And then he set up Dominik Simon for a one-timer at 8:20 after an impressive pass to himself off the back of the net.

With 3:03 to go, Alex Galchenyuk converted on a one-timer.

Parise added his second of the game on the power play with 11 seconds left.

Dubnyk ended up with 22 saves. Jarry had 26.

The Wild went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Penguins were 2-for-4.