Eden Prairie-based Lifetouch is closing its 136 remaining portrait stores inside of Target stores.

They will close Jan. 28.

Kristy Welker, a spokeswoman for Minneapolis-based Target Corp., said Lifetouch made the decision to shutter the studios that they lease and operate inside of Target.

"As part of Target's 2017 store remodel plans, we're evaluating how these spaces will be allocated moving forward," she said in a statement. "We thank the Lifetouch team for their partnership in offering their Portrait Studio services to our guests."

Last year, Target closed a handful of portrait studios to make room for remodeled Starbucks, new liquor stores, or new guest service counters with more space to hold online orders to picked up. In 2012, Lifetouch closed 35 underperforming Target portrait studios. The remaining locations are in fewer than 10 percent of Target's 1,800 stores.

Kelvin Miller, a spokesman for Lifetouch, said that Target told Lifetouch last year that it would probably close another few dozen of its studios this year after closing about nine last year as it continues to remodel stores.

"When you take that amount away from the aggregate, it becomes an unprofitable brand for us to support," he said. "Faced with that reality, it was simply an economic decision."

Lifetouch, which still operates nearly 500 portrait studios inside of J.C. Penney, is the nation's largest producer of school photos and IDs. But digital photography and the increasing quality of off-the-shelf printers and easy-to-use editing software have challenged it in recent years.

As the industry has changed, the $1.5 billion company has been looking to move more into digital sharing and shortage. Last year, for example, it acquired an Arizona company called iMemories, which has kiosks inside of many Walgreens stores, that digitizes old photos, slides and home movies and stores them on the cloud.

Lifetouch first opened the portrait studios inside of Target in 1996 at a time when many big-box stores were renting out similar small spaces in their stores to help drive more traffic to their stores.

In 2013, St. Louis-based CPI Corp., which operated portrait studios inside of Wal-Mart and Sears, abruptly closed all of its locations and filed for bankruptcy.