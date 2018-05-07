Life Time is extending its “healthy way of life” philosophy into the office.

The Chanhassen-based fitness center giant announced Monday that it will open several co-working offices in the Twin Cities.

“Life Time Work is a premium, shared workspace designed for the pursuit of a healthy and fulfilling work life,” Bahram Akradi, the company’s founder and chief executive, wrote in an e-mail to local members.

He continued, “Ideal for remote workers, agile corporates, freelancers, small teams and other professionals, Life Time Work delivers a productive and engaging office environment that encourages your health and wellness goals while also promoting connection, collaboration and the energy of a like-minded, driven community.”

Life Time plans to add Life Time Work locations in St. Louis Park, downtown Minneapolis and at its yet-to-open Edina location at Southdale Center. While the co-working space in Edina would be connected to the fitness facility, Life Time is still evaluating whether the other two locations will be within their gyms or somewhere close by, Life Time spokeswoman Natalie Bushaw said.

The Minneapolis and St. Louis Park workspaces are expected to open in early 2019. The Southdale Center location is under construction and scheduled to open in the second half of next year.

Some of the amenities offered at Life Time Work sites are similar to other co-working spaces that have recently opened in the Twin Cities, with private and shared workspaces, conference rooms, phone rooms and other benefits.

Last month, the first Life Time Work opened at the Life Time club in Ardmore, Pa., outside Philadelphia.

Life Time currently has a waitlist for Twin Cities members who are interested in Life Time Work.

