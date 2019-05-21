From the gym to the office now to the home, Life Time wants to make its healthy mark on all aspects of peoples’ lives including where and how they live.

Chanhassen-based Life Time announced this week the launch of its Life Time Living apartment developments that are “designed to inspire a holistically healthy lifestyle,” according to a news release.

The first Life Time Living residences totaling nearly 900 units are scheduled to open in Las Vegas and Miami late next year and in the Dallas area in 2022.

Life Time hasn’t released information about a potential apartment development in the Twin Cities, but a spokeswoman said the company’s development team was working on projects across the country including locally.

“Living an active, healthy and happy lifestyle is dependent upon many factors. Among them is the critical element of where we choose to live,” said Bahram Akradi, founder and chief executive of Life Time, in a statement. “By integrating where we live, work and play in these Life Time Village developments, we’re creating far more time efficiency for members in their day-to-day lives while also having a positive impact on our planet.”

Each property would include a Life Time branded fitness center and cafe and, in most locations, a Life Time Work co-working office. Life Time Living residents will also have nationwide Diamond-level access to all Life Time locations across the United States and Canada.

Life Time Living is the newest wellness category to debut from Life Time, which Akradi founded almost 30 years ago. The private company is owned by private-equity firms Leonard Green & Partners, TPG and LNK Partners but is still led by Akradi.

In March, Life Time opened its second Life Time Work co-working office in the country at the 1600 Tower at West End in St. Louis Park. A larger Life Time development, which will combine its athletic club and spa, Life Time Work co-working offices and Life Time Sport pickup-soccer facilities, is scheduled to open by the end of the year at the Southdale Center in Edina.