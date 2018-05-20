With just hours left to go before the Minnesota Legislature adjourns for the year, the prospect of action on a variety of big issues -- a tax cut, and reforms for opioid abuse and elder care, and emergency funding for schools, among others -- appears dim.

Though Gov. Mark Dayton had already pledged to veto a massive “omnibus” spending and policy bill that was finalized late Saturday, lawmakers worked past midnight to pass the bill and send it to the governor’s desk. The 990-page bill contains a number of items both parties have deemed top priorities of the three-month session, including the opioid and elder care reforms. But it also contains a number of items the governor has deemed objectionable, or attempts at compromise that he’s said are insufficient.

Speaking on KSTP-TV Sunday morning, the governor said he doesn’t expect the Legislature will pass a tax or budget bill before its midnight Sunday deadline that will earn his signature. He said the budget bill has “all sorts of trash in it, things I’ve told (Republicans) for months are unacceptable.”

On the same program, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, disputed the governor’s claims, and said the Legislature would continue charging ahead on its efforts to pass bills the governor would sign.

Both the Senate and the House are scheduled to resume action Sunday afternoon. Items on their agendas include a public works bonding proposal, a bill aimed at stabilizing the state’s pension funds, and a tax bill that includes Republicans’ attempt to compromise with the governor on his demand for $138 million in emergency funding for cash-strapped schools.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are planning to attempt to override Dayton’s recent veto of a bill that would provide $9 million in emergency help to vehicle and driver licensing offices that have been affected by months of slowdowns and glitches caused by the state’s problematic switch to a new software system.

Because the Legislature is not passing a full two-year budget bill this year, lawmakers could go home without taking action on any of the issues that have dominated the session.