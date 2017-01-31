In a scenario that has played out countless times, Charles Barkley used his TNT platform to express a controversial opinion.

Shocking, right? Wolves fans have heard it first-hand as recently as less than two weeks ago when Barkley lobbied for Kris Dunn and Tyus Jones to get more playing time over Ricky Rubio. Usually it ends with Barkley getting the last word — typically the only word, since he’s paid to talk and players are paid to play.

But Chuck went after LeBron James last week, piling on after James had been critical of Cleveland management for the team’s roster construction. Said Barkley: “He’s the best player in the world. Does he want all of the good players? He don’t want to compete?“

It wasn’t the first time Barkley had been critical of James. These kinds of sound bites draw viewers, particularly when they circulate the next day. Indeed, that was James’ initial reaction when he found out about the comments: “good for the ratings.”

Given another swing at it a couple days later, though, LeBron didn’t pull any punches. Suddenly, Barkley the ripper was on the other side of the equation.

Said LeBron to ESPN: “I’m not going to let him disrespect my legacy like that. I’m not the one who threw somebody through a window. I never spit on a kid.”

Oh, and he wasn’t finished. Not even close. Go ahead, LeBron, the floor is yours:

“I never had unpaid debt in Las Vegas. I never said, ‘I’m not a role model.’ I never showed up to All-Star Weekend on Sunday because I was in Vegas all weekend partying,” he said. “All I’ve done for my entire career is represent the NBA the right way. Fourteen years, never got in trouble. Respected the game. Print that.”

ESPN probably printed it as fast as it could.

TNT’s next NBA action is a doubleheader Thursday. More interestingly: next Monday the Cavaliers are on the network. Maybe there will be more words to come — either on air or behind closed doors. Sounds like LeBron would welcome it.

“And if this makes him want to talk to me, the schedule’s out there,” James said. “He knows every road arena I’ll be in. Don’t just come up to me at All-Star and shake my hand and smile.“