The parents of a student who suffered a serious brain injury in April at McGuire Middle School are suing the Lakeville school district and the school’s nurse, accusing them of improperly treating their daughter after she suffered a severe asthma attack.

The federal lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court, alleges the school’s nurse failed to properly evaluate, treat or monitor the student, who was in eighth grade at the time. Instead, she sent the 14-year-old to gym class, where her condition worsened.

According to the suit, the student lost consciousness and was deprived of oxygen for about 30 minutes, causing brain damage that has left the teen in a persistent vegetative state.

In a statement, the Lakeville school system denied responsibility for the student’s injuries as outlined in the complaint, saying that it takes students’ health seriously and abides by medical protocols and emergency response procedures.

“Lakeville Area Schools are deeply saddened by the medical incident regarding one of our students last April. We express our deepest sympathy for the student and family,” the statement said.

The student’s parents, Marquetta Silva and Kenyatta Bowen, said in the complaint that the district and the school’s nurse were aware of their child’s severe asthma, a disability that limited her daily activities. Before the incident occurred, the school’s nurse and the district had an updated asthma control plan from the student’s pulmonologist with detailed instructions about treatment and ways to monitor her breathing, according to the suit.

But the nurse, who has been working at the school since 2002, failed to follow the student’s asthma plan and give reasonable accommodations, according to the complaint. The student, whose condition hasn’t improved is now home and getting medical attention, it says.

District officials said the nurse is still employed and there has been no disciplinary action taken against her.

Meanwhile, the family is seeking more than $10 million in damages from the nurse and the school system, the lawsuit says.